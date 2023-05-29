Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Acworth

A 24-year-old Lula man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 92 at Ridge Mill Drive in Acworth.

Deputies say a passenger car was making a left turn when it pulled out in front of the motorcycle heading the opposite way. The driver of the motorcycle, Tyler Cole Letson, was taken to the hospital where authorities say he later died of his injuries. The driver of the passenger car, a 53-year-old woman, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile in the passenger car received minor injuries.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.