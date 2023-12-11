Man killed Monday morning on Ponce de Leon Avenue NE in Atlanta

A man is dead after being shot in the 1000 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue NE near Moreland Avenue, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says officers responded to a person shot call around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11. Upon arrival, they found a man near the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Grady EMS responded to the scene and took him to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are currently gathering evidence.

At this time, no other information has been provided.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.