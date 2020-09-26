Man killed in shooting at Atlanta Greyhound bus station

article

Police say a man is dead after a shooting at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta Saturday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the bus depot near the 200 block of Forsyth Street.

According to police, the victim was shot in the chest.

Officers have not identified the man or said what led up to the deadly shooting.

Homicide investigators are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting that could help in the investigation, please call Atlanta police.

