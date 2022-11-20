Man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

Police responded to a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Downtown Atlanta.

Police went to the scene at 7:03 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot at 29 Peachtree Street. The scene is near the Five Points MARTA Station. It's southwest of the intersection where Marietta Street becomes Decatur Street.

Police found a man shot in the abdomen, and he died at a hospital.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate, and police haven't provided the victim's identity or information about a suspect.