Police: Man killed in shooting in DeKalb County parking lot

Police are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of a DeKalb County business Sunday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday at a business on the 3300 block of Memorial Drive.

According to investigators, the victim was in the parking lot talking to a suspect before shots were fired.

Medics rushed the victim, described as a man in his early 40s, to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have not identified or arrested the suspect in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County police department.

