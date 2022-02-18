Man killed in collision while changing tire on I-20, police say

Officers have charged a driver with the death of a man hit while changing his tire on the side of Interstate 20.

Atlanta police say they received a call around 11:35 p.m. Thursday about a man hit by a vehicle on I-20 eastbound near Windsor Street.

At the scene, officers found the unconscious man lying in the shoulder of the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the man was changing his tire when he was struck by a female driver. Officers arrested and charged the woman in connection to the incident.

Officials have not yet released the charges or the identity of the victim or the driver charged.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE