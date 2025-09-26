Man killed in early morning shooting on Lakewood Avenue

article

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday on the city’s southeast side.

What we know:

Officers were called around 5:07 a.m. to the 3100 block of Lakewood Avenue SE after reports of gunfire. Authorities said a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken by private vehicle to Grady Memorial Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

At the scene, police established a crime scene and collected at least one shell casing as evidence. Homicide investigators have taken over the case and are working to determine what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not been released, and no suspects or motive have been announced. Police said the investigation remains active.