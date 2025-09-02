Man killed on Conley Road in Clayton County in mid-August identified

article

The Brief Antonio Lee Williams, 42, was fatally shot Aug. 17 in Clayton County. Witnesses say an SUV pulled up and someone inside fired two shots. Police say no arrests have been made; investigation remains ongoing.



A 42-year-old man was fatally shot Aug. 17 afternoon in Clayton County, and police are still searching for answers in the case.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the intersection of East Conley Road and Highway 42, where they found Antonio Lee Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, including CPR performed by a witness, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Williams had been standing outside his vehicle when an SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside fired two shots. One witness said Williams tried to get back into his car but collapsed. Another witness reported seeing an SUV slowly circling the neighborhood before the shooting, as if the occupants were searching for someone.

Investigators also learned that a juvenile had been inside Williams’ vehicle prior to the shooting. Police located the juvenile and their mother, who told investigators that she and Williams had argued the day before. She claimed Williams left her residence with the juvenile, saying he was going to get a gun. She also indicated another man witnessed the argument but could not provide his name or additional details.

What's next:

So far, no arrests have been made and no motive has been released. Clayton County Police say the investigation remains ongoing.