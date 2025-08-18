Expand / Collapse search

Male shot to death at Clayton County intersection Sunday afternoon

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 18, 2025 6:33am EDT
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo 

The Brief

    • Male fatally shot Sunday around 4 p.m. at East Conley Road and Highway 42 in Clayton County
    • Victim died from his injuries despite emergency response
    • No suspect or motive released as police continue their investigation

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police are searching for answers after a male was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers were called to the intersection of East Conley Road and Highway 42 around 4 p.m., where they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect or motive. 

Additionally, they have not released the victim's name or age. 

The case remains under investigation.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Clayton County Police Department. 

Clayton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews