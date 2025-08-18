Male shot to death at Clayton County intersection Sunday afternoon
article
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police are searching for answers after a male was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Officers were called to the intersection of East Conley Road and Highway 42 around 4 p.m., where they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he later died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.
Additionally, they have not released the victim's name or age.
The case remains under investigation.