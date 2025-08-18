Male shot to death at Clayton County intersection Sunday afternoon

article

The Brief Male fatally shot Sunday around 4 p.m. at East Conley Road and Highway 42 in Clayton County Victim died from his injuries despite emergency response No suspect or motive released as police continue their investigation



Clayton County Police are searching for answers after a male was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers were called to the intersection of East Conley Road and Highway 42 around 4 p.m., where they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.

Additionally, they have not released the victim's name or age.

The case remains under investigation.