Man killed by car while walking on Cleveland Road near Bogart, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a car On Wednesday near Bogart.
Police responded to the area at around 6:25 p.m. and said the unidentified man was walking in the northbound lane of Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia moving in the same direction collided with them.
Police said the pedestrian died at a hospital.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and didn't say the driver had been charged.