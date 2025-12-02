Man killed by Bartow County deputies had previous warrants

The Brief Deputies shot and killed Dylan Burl Rice while serving a warrant connected to a death investigation, officials said. The GBI says Rice exited the home with what appeared to be a rifle, which was later identified as a pellet air gun. Rice had prior warrants from the summer for property damage and trespassing.



We’re learning new information about the man GBI agents say was killed by Bartow County Sheriff’s deputies during a warrant service Monday evening.

Previous warrants for Dylan Burl Rice

What we know:

Warrants from this summer show Dylan Burl Rice was charged with criminal damage to property and trespassing. Due to last week’s holiday, additional records may not yet be updated.

Bartow County rocked by officer-involved shooting

What they're saying:

On Monday, neighbors say the quiet area off GA-20 Spur suddenly filled with law enforcement.

"There were lots of police cars near the school," neighbor Gayle Webster said.

Webster said she had no idea what was going on.

"We didn’t know where it was coming from. Thought it was a neighbor of ours because he hunts — he might be cleaning his gun," she said.

Then she heard gunfire.

"Two shots… two shots," Webster recalled.

Bartow deputies shoot, kill man

The backstory:

Bartow County deputies said they were at the home attempting to serve a search warrant tied to a recent death investigation. Authorities will not release further details about the nature of that investigation.

Rice, of Cartersville, did not exit the home when deputies ordered him out. According to the GBI, deputies deployed flashbangs, forcing Rice to exit through the back door.

Agents say Rice came out holding what deputies believed to be a long gun and pointed it toward officers. Deputies then opened fire, killing him.

Investigators later determined the weapon was a pellet air rifle.

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting

What's next:

The GBI continues to investigate the shooting, as it does for all officer-involved shootings in Georgia.