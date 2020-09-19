Man jumps out window to escape fire in Castleberry Hills neighborhood

Fire crews responded to the scene of a large fire where at least one person inside was forced to jump from a window to escape.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the fire broke out at a building located on Peters Street SW near the intersection of Castleberry Street SW.

FOX 5 crews were on scene when a man was seen jumping out a window to safety.

Several fire trucks were seen in the area as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

No word on what led up to the fire.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.