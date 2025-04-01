Man injured in shooting as deputies attempt to arrest him on outstanding warrant in Middle Georgia

article

State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County that left a suspect wounded Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. outside a CVS Pharmacy at the corner of Tift College Drive and Patrol Road in Forsyth.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve multiple felony warrants for 34-year-old John Monroe Barnes of Ellenwood, when the shooting occurred.

John Monroe Barnes (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Barnes, who was wanted on felony charges of making terroristic threats, opened fire on deputies as they approached his vehicle, officials said.

Deputies returned fire, striking Barnes.

No officers were injured. Barnes was taken to a Macon hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Crime scene tape surrounds the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of Tift College Drive and Patrol Road in Forsyth on April 1, 2025. (WGXA)

What's next:

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Additional charges against Barnes are pending.