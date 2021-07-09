Man injured jumping to escape Fulton County hotel fire
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - At least one person has been injured in an early morning fire at a Fulton County inn Friday.
Crews responded to the scene at the Super Inn on the 300 block of Fulton Industrial Circle just after midnight.
Police say one person was injured when he jumped from a room at the inn.
Medics transported him to a local hospital for injuries to his arm and side and burns.
As of Friday morning, there is no word on the man's condition.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
