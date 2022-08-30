Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar

article

Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to investigators, the 46-year-old victim was standing outside the sports bar with a group of people when someone in a red vehicle drove up and started firing shots.

In total, police estimate at least a half dozen shots were fired.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last report his condition is unknown.

Investigators are now working to gather leads and find nearby surveillance video.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.