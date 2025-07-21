Man injured during shootout at Holmes MARTA station

article

The Brief A man was shot in the foot during a shootout involving three people at H.E. Holmes MARTA station around 9 a.m. The injured man will face charges; police are searching for the other two suspects. Rail service is limited to the westbound platform during the investigation.



A man was shot in the foot Monday morning during a shootout involving three individuals at the H.E. Holmes MARTA station, according to authorities.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on the concourse level of the station, which is located near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Peyton Road SW. Preliminary findings indicate that three men exchanged gunfire. One of them was struck and sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his foot.

MARTA says the injured man will face charges. The other two individuals fled the scene and are currently being sought by investigators.

MARTA Holmes station

What's next:

While the investigation is ongoing, MARTA is limiting rail service at the station to the westbound platform only. The MARTA Police Department continues to gather evidence and review surveillance footage.