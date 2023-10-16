Man in serious condition after being shot on Burchill Street SW in south Atlanta

In a late-night incident on Oct. 15, police officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of Burchill Street after reports of shots fired. The incident unfolded around 10:07 PM, and officers responded promptly.

Upon arriving at the location, officers began canvassing the area, including a nearby park. During their search, officers heard what appeared to be a dispute in the distance, with the sound of a large crowd engaged in a heated argument. This dispute was followed by gunshots, escalating the situation.

After the scene was brought under control, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided critical aid to the victim until emergency medical services (EMS) arrived on the scene. The injured male was subsequently transported to a medical facility in serious condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

