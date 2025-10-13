Man hurt along Central Drive in DeKalb County shooting

article

The Brief One man suffered a minor gunshot wound in a shooting on Central Drive in DeKalb County. Police responded to the 4900 block of Central Drive around 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 13. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence; anonymous tips can be sent through the Tip411 app.



DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon on Central Drive.

What we know:

Officers were called to Adar at Golden Gate in the 4900 block of Central Drive around 2:42 p.m. and found a man suffering from a minor gunshot wound, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Investigators spent the afternoon interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for evidence.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or identified the man who was injured.

Investigators have not released details about possible suspects, the type of weapon used, or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

It is also unclear if officers believe the shooting was targeted or random.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the message.