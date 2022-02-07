Man hospitalized with stab wound after attempted Atlanta robbery, police say

article

Police said a man was hospitalized after being stabbed during an attempted robbery at around midnight on Monday on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said the man was awake and breathing when medical personnel took him to a hospital with a puncture wound to this lower side.

Investigators believe the man was walking into a store at 1181 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard when two men approached him and demanded money. The victim said he had no money to give them and one suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed the man.

Both suspects fled and police have not offered a description.

Investigators are working to determine when led up to the stabbing, police said.

