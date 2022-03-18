Man hospitalized in early-morning shooting in SW Atlanta

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta that sent one man to the hospital Friday.

Officials say shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 100 block of Alabama Street after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the unidentified victim to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators say statements from the victim and witnesses at the scene have been inconsistent, so they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

