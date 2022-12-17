Man hospitalized in critical condition from DeKalb County shooting, police say

article

DeKalb County police said a man is in critical condition at a hospital after officers found him in a car with a gunshot wound.

Police said officers went at 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane and found a wounded man in his 20s.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where police said he's in critical condition.

Detectives believe two suspects were involved in the shooting before they fled the scene.