Man hospitalized in critical condition from DeKalb County shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a man is in critical condition at a hospital after officers found him in a car with a gunshot wound.

Police said officers went at 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane and found a wounded man in his 20s.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where police said he's in critical condition. 

Detectives believe two suspects were involved in the shooting before they fled the scene. 