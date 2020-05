Police are investigating a shooting in South Fulton overnight.

Investigators said a gunman opened fire on a man on Hammock Trace.

May 12, 2020 - Shooting in South Fulton (FOX 5)

The man was hospitalized with wounds described as non-life threatening.

A SWAT team executed a search warrant on the scene, but no arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Fulton police.