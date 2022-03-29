Man hospitalized after shooting, crash in SE Atlanta, police searching for gunman

One man is in the hospital after a shooting and car crash in southeast Atlanta.

Bullets flew overnight in southeast Atlanta in the area of Lakewood Avenue, hitting one person, several cars, and a house.

WOMAN KILLED, MAN INJURED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING AT SE ATLANTA GAS STATION

Atlanta police told FOX 5 they responded around 11 p.m. Monday to the scene on the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue near a Chevron gas station.

Investigators say a 62-year-old man was driving when he heard gunshots. As he kept driving, the victim realized he was hit by a stray bullet.

After the realization, police say the man crashed his car into a light pole, knocking it down.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

Police stayed on scene for several hours collecting evidence.

As the investigation unfolded, authorities discovered a house and two other cars in the area that had been also hit by stray bullets.

What led up to the shots being fired is still under investigation.

The scene on Lakewood Avenue is the same location where a 64-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by earlier in March.

Police are still looking for the shooters in both cases.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

