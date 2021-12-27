Man hospitalized after domestic violence shooting in Fayette County

article

Investigators in Fayette County were at the scene of a shooting on Sunday that stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Sunday a person was shot in the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park, located in the northwestern part of Fayette County.

Investigators said one man had at least one gunshot wound and received treatment at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

