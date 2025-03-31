Man had hundreds of images, videos of children on phone, LaGrange police say

article

A Troup County man faces more charges after a two-month investigation into his online activity.

Kenny Holmes Pena was charged with child exploitation/computer pornography, obstruction of an officer, and tampering with evidence.

What we know:

According to the LaGrange Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division ICAC Taskforce, a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website pointed investigators to Pena after accusations that he had child sexual material on his devices.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators served a search warrant at his Barnard Avenue home.

When officers took his cell phone, investigators said Pena became agitated and tried to destroy the device and conceal the content. Investigators say he threw the phone and broke it.

Investigators said several hundred sexually explicit photographs and videos of children were found on the device.

He was booked into the Troup County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if he has retained legal representation.

The Source: The details in this article come from the LaGrange Police Department.



