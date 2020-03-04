Man grazed by bullet during DeKalb County fast-food shooting speaks

A man who was grazed by a bullet after a Checkers employee opened fire says the shooting was senseless.

Checkers customer Antonio says he returned to the Checkers on Candler Road after the employees got his order wrong. When he arrived at the restaurant he noticed another customer, Damien Tatum, having a problem with his order as well. Collier said he watched Tatum and two employees plus a female manager getting into it and shoving a bag of food back and forth.

Police rope off the Checkers where the shooting took place

"When the cheese fries started flying, I did not know who pushed the bag first, both sides were involved. Then I saw the employee close the window. When he closed the window, the dude at the window started aggressively banging on the window, saying give me my food. Then, pow, pow. Just like that everything went sideways." the Fed-Ex package handler said.

Collier said he was stunned and immediately started running and calling 911. When he saw Tatum bleeding from the neck, he realized he had been grazed too.

Bullet shatters order

Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown as of Thursday.

Johnte Robinson

During the investigation, officers took in 24-year-old Checkers employee Johnte Robinson for questioning. He has now been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

I'm thanking God that God spared my son. It was God's grace. — Tracy Farley

Robinson's father and the mother of his children were present for his first appearance and bond hearing in DeKalb Magistrate Court. The judge set a $20,000 bond for him with special conditions to stay away from the restaurant and the victim. The judge also ordered him not to carry a firearm.

Robinson's father and girlfriend said the 24-year-old is the father of three young children and had never been arrested before. They said Robinson is mild-mannered and had to have been provoked by an irate customer.

Customer Collier told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor, Mr. Tatum did not threaten violence and did not deserve what he got.

Checkers sent FOX a statement Wednesday afternoon It said in part: