Man gets life for 2020 girlfriend's Sandy Springs murder, violent carjackings

The Brief Fortune Spencer sentenced to life without parole, plus 145 years, for a 2020 murder and crime spree. Spencer shot and killed his girlfriend, Sherika Little, at a Sandy Springs hotel before fleeing. He then shot an Atlanta police officer, carjacked an elderly woman, and crashed into multiple vehicles before being arrested.



A man who murdered his girlfriend at a hotel and then went on a violent carjacking spree will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fortune Spencer, 30, was convicted of killing his 24-year-old girlfriend, Sherika Little, in 2020. Prosecutors say Spencer shot Little while she was sitting in a parked car at the Hilton Perimeter Suites on Peachtree Dunwoody Road before fleeing the scene.

Sherika Little

His crime spree continued on Hammond Drive, where he shot an Atlanta police intelligence officer before carjacking an elderly woman and crashing into multiple vehicles.

A third carjacking was thwarted when he was struck by a vehicle.

Spencer was found guilty on 22 counts and has been sentenced to life without parole, plus 145 years.