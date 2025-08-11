Man found stabbed multiple times at northwest Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - A man was found stabbed multiple times at a northwest Atlanta gas station on Monday evening.
What we know:
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station located at the corner of Bolton Road and James Jackson Parkway NW.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 59-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
The man was speaking to medics as he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The name of the man has not been released.
His current condition was not known.
There is no word on who is responsible for the stabbing.
What's next:
APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.