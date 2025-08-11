Man found stabbed multiple times at northwest Atlanta gas station

A man was found stabbed multiple times at a northwest Atlanta gas station on Monday evening.

What we know:

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station located at the corner of Bolton Road and James Jackson Parkway NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 59-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was speaking to medics as he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The name of the man has not been released.

His current condition was not known.

There is no word on who is responsible for the stabbing.

What's next:

APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.