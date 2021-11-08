Man found shot to death outside vacant SW Atlanta home

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man found in the front yard of an empty home in southwest Atlanta.

Officers spent hours investigating the shooting on Peeples Street in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood Monday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m., officers received a call reporting someone had been shot on the 1000 block of the street.

When they arrived at the area, investigators say they immediately found the victim.

Officials have not identified the victim but tell FOX 5 he is a man who is believed to be in his 30s.

"At this point in the investigation, we are still in the preliminary phases. We are trying to ascertain what happened here," APD Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said.

So far, no suspects have been identified and officials have not said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

