Man found shot to death along Reynoldstown roadway

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Reynoldstown neighborhood of southeast Atlanta.

Officers were called out early Monday evening to the 200 block of Flat Shoals Avenue SE near Akwright Place SE. Atlanta police said officer arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was reportedly dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting along Flat Shoals Avenue in Reynoldstown on March 7, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____