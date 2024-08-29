Man shot near Spelman College campus in Atlanta, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot Thursday night in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called out to the area of 350 Spelman Lane SW, which is near the Spelman College campus, around 9:45 p.m. It's there that they found a 25-year-old male with a gunshot to his right leg. According to Atlanta police, the shooting actually took place in the area of 369 McDaniel Street SW, and the victim ran onto Spelman College's campus to seek help.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.