Man shot in deadly altercation near Decatur gas station, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a man in his 30s died after an altercation led to a shooting on Monday night. 

Police found the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound after responding to a person shot call at the 2500 block of Columbia Drive in Decatur. The address matches an Exxon station and several restaurants. 

Police said it appeared the victim and a suspect were in an argument at which time the suspect shot the victim before disappearing. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

