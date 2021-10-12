Man shot in deadly altercation near Decatur gas station, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a man in his 30s died after an altercation led to a shooting on Monday night.
Police found the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound after responding to a person shot call at the 2500 block of Columbia Drive in Decatur. The address matches an Exxon station and several restaurants.
Police said it appeared the victim and a suspect were in an argument at which time the suspect shot the victim before disappearing.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
