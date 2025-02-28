Man found guilty of Douglas County RaceTrac shooting in March 2024

A Douglas County jury has found Tevin Burgess guilty of multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Gas Station Shooting Incident

What we know:

The charges stem from an incident on March 23, 2024, when law enforcement responded to reports of gunfire at a RaceTrac gas station on Thornton Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been shot three times.

Surveillance footage revealed that the victim had approached a vehicle and spoken to the driver. As he walked away, the driver extended his arm out of the window and opened fire, striking the victim. A nearby woman and her two children were also put in danger when stray bullets shattered the back window of their car, though they were unharmed.

Investigation and Arrest

The backstory:

Using a license plate reader camera system, law enforcement tracked the suspect’s vehicle and arrested Tevin Burgess. The victim, who had known Burgess since childhood, positively identified him and stated that there had been no prior disputes between them, making the attack appear unprovoked.

The case was investigated by the Douglasville Police Department, with Detective Blayne Gibbs serving as the lead officer. The prosecution team included Assistant District Attorneys Gandara Gallishaw, Patrice Grier Dortch, and Robert Collins III.

Burgess is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13.