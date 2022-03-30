Expand / Collapse search
Man found dead inside scorched Hall County home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Firefighters were at the scene by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Odell Street off Jesse Jewell Parkway.

ATLANTA - Hall County Fire Rescue and Gainesville City Fire Department said firefighters found a man dead inside a home after responding to a blaze on Wednesday morning. 

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is unknown and officials have not identified the man or described the cause of his death. 

Firefighters were at the scene by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Odell Street off Jesse Jewell Parkway. The house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. 

