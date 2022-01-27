Police: Man found shot to death in car on Gwinnett County road

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a crashed car Thursday morning.

Officials say shortly after 4:30 a.m. officers were called to a car crash in the front yard of a home on Rockbridge Road.

At the scene, officers found a man dead in the driver's seat of the car with a gunshot wound.

Investigators have declared the unidentified man's death a homicide.

The Gwinnett County Police Department's Crime Scene Unit is on the scene gathering information. Police have blocked off two lanes of the road while they investigate.

Officials are not sure where the shooting took place or what led up to the man being shot.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE