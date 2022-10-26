Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in DeKalb County neighborhood

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
Police investigate a deadly shooting along Monterey Drive in DeKalb County on Oct. 26, 2022. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting near the Belvedere Park area.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called out to a home shortly before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Monterey Drive near Belva Avenue.

FOX 5 crews saw officers, detectives, and crime scene investigators surrounding a residence.

Few details have been released by investigators.

Police say one man was found dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

There is no word on a suspect or motive.

The name of the man has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.