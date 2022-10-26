Man found dead in DeKalb County neighborhood
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting near the Belvedere Park area.
Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were called out to a home shortly before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Monterey Drive near Belva Avenue.
FOX 5 crews saw officers, detectives, and crime scene investigators surrounding a residence.
Few details have been released by investigators.
Police say one man was found dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
There is no word on a suspect or motive.
The name of the man has not been released.
The case remains under investigation.