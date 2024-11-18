Man found dead in Gainesville apartment; homicide investigation underway
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police are searching for clues to what happened to a man found dead inside a unit at the Walton Summit Apartments on Saturday. The building is located off of E E Butler Parkway.
Police have not yet confirmed his identity and are awaiting the autopsy results to determine his cause of death.
Meanwhile, a homicide investigation is underway.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Gainesville Police Department immediately.