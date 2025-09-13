Man found dead after welfare check in northwest Atlanta

The Brief Officers responded to a welfare check around 12:53 p.m. at a residence on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. Officers said they found a 62-year-old man who had died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.



Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a northwest Atlanta home Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to investigators, officers responded to a welfare check around 12:53 p.m. at a residence on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. When officers arrived, they discovered a 62-year-old man who had died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

What's next:

Homicide detectives are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department's website.



