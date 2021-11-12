Expand / Collapse search
Man finds live grenade in Sandy Springs basement, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Sandy Springs Police Department)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police said a live stick grenade was found by a Sandy Springs resident while cleaning out his basement.

The Vietnam veteran brought the device into the police department. MARTA Police Department’s Bomb Squad and the U.S. Air Force EOD Dobbins Air Reserve Base were asked to help dispose of the dangerous device.

"These types of things are somewhat common because a lot of servicemen and women brought them home from the war as souvenirs," the Sandy Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook. "If anyone finds a grenade in their home, it’s suggested they don’t move the item and immediately contact 911. The item might be live or may be a dud, but it’s best to call us regardless to be on the safe side."

(Sandy Springs Police Department)

Police thank the explosive technicians with MARTA and the Air Force for their assistance in properly disposing of the device.

(Sandy Springs Police Department)

