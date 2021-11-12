Man finds live grenade in Sandy Springs basement, police say

article

Police said a live stick grenade was found by a Sandy Springs resident while cleaning out his basement.

The Vietnam veteran brought the device into the police department. MARTA Police Department’s Bomb Squad and the U.S. Air Force EOD Dobbins Air Reserve Base were asked to help dispose of the dangerous device.

"These types of things are somewhat common because a lot of servicemen and women brought them home from the war as souvenirs," the Sandy Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook. "If anyone finds a grenade in their home, it’s suggested they don’t move the item and immediately contact 911. The item might be live or may be a dud, but it’s best to call us regardless to be on the safe side."

Police thank the explosive technicians with MARTA and the Air Force for their assistance in properly disposing of the device.

