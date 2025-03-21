Man faces human trafficking charges in Clayton County

article

The Brief Brandon Pritchett was arrested in Clayton County on charges of human trafficking, pimping, and keeping a place of prostitution. Authorities were alerted to Pritchett's activities after he called 911, attempting to have the trafficked woman arrested for alleged violence against him. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office emphasized their commitment to combating human trafficking, describing it as a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise.



A 40-year-old man accused of trafficking a young woman in Atlanta has been arrested in Clayton County, officials said Friday.

Brandon Pritchett was arrested on charges of human trafficking, pimping, and keeping a place of prostitution.

What we know:

The Clayton County Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit obtained warrants for Pritchett.

Investigators said he had been trafficking a 20-year-old woman since November 2024.

Authorities were alerted to Pritchett's activities after he called 911 in early March, alleging that the woman had committed an act of violence against him in an attempt to have her arrested, police said.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit served the warrants and arrested Pritchett without incident. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Human trafficking is a day-to-day problem and has become a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise," the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. "The law enforcement agencies within Clayton County are committed to partnering together to combat this rapidly growing issue to keep our community safe."

What we don't know:

It was not clear if Pritchett had retained legal representation.

His next court appearance date was not immediately known.