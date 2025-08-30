Man dies at southeast Atlanta firehouse after shooting

article

Atlanta police are investigating after a person showed up at a firehouse with a gunshot wound and died.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to the firehouse in the 1500 block of Jonesboro Road S.E. around 3 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating and working to determine where the shooting happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Atlanta police.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by Atlanta police.



