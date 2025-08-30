Expand / Collapse search

Man dies at southeast Atlanta firehouse after shooting

By
Published  August 30, 2025 5:26pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting. The victim was found at a firehouse on Jonesboro Road, but police are unsure where the shooting happened. 

The Brief

    • Officers said they responded to the firehouse in the 1500 block of Jonesboro Road S.E. around 3 a.m. Saturday.
    • When they arrived, officers found a man dead.
    • Anyone with information should contact Atlanta police.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a person showed up at a firehouse with a gunshot wound and died.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to the firehouse in the 1500 block of Jonesboro Road S.E. around 3 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating and working to determine where the shooting happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Atlanta police.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by Atlanta police. 


 

AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety