Man dies in hit-and-run on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County

article

The Brief A man was found dead overnight along Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County after being struck by a vehicle. Investigators confirmed the driver kept going following the collision. Police currently have no description of the driver or the vehicle involved, and the victim's identity has not been released.



DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident after a man was found dead along Bouldercrest Road overnight. Authorities say the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop at the scene.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County police, officers responded to the area of Bouldercrest Road overnight after discovering an individual lying in or near the roadway. Upon arrival, police located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Rather than stopping to render aid or alert authorities, the driver continued past the scene and fled the area.

As of Friday morning, collision investigators are working to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the vehicle involved.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not yet been released as police work to confirm his identity and notify next of kin.

Police do not currently have a description of the fleeing driver or the vehicle's make, model, or color.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving along Bouldercrest Road overnight or who may have noticed a vehicle with sudden front-end damage to contact the DeKalb County Police Department immediately.