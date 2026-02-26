Man dies after being struck by train in Hall County

article

The Brief A man died in Hall County on Thursday after he was struck by a train. It is unclear why the man was struck by the train. The intersection of McLeod Street and Main Street in Lula is closed while authorities investigate.



A man died in Lula on Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern Railway train.

What we know:

Hall County deputies said the man was hit at the intersection of McLeod Street and Main Street around 3 p.m.

Authorities responded to the scene, where they found the man and pronounced him deceased.

Norfolk Southern also temporarily halted train traffic in the area. The intersection where the crash occurred is closed while an investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement has not yet determined what led to the man being struck. The man will not be publicly identified until his next of kin have been notified.