Man dies after being shot in car in Ellijay; 3 arrested for murder

Three men from Ellijay have been charged with felony murder following a shooting in Gilmer County. The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, announced the charges after an investigation that began last Wednesday.

Sheriff Stacy Nicholson stated that deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 10:50 p.m., reporting a shooting. Upon arriving at the 200 block of South Main Street in Ellijay, deputies and medics found 19-year-old Mallory Lyric Warden of Jasper suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car. While the initial discovery was made on South Main Street, investigators later determined that the actual shooting occurred on Talona Road in Gilmer County.

Warden was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Gray Anthony McClure, age 21, Robert Gabriel Shoilekov, age 17, and Davonnte Lavon Brehon, age 18, all residents of Ellijay, have been charged with felony murder.

McClure and Brehon were booked into the Gilmer County Jail.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remain under investigation.