Man critically injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

A 48-year-old man was critically injured on Tuesday evening after being shot in the head in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

At approximately 6:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1002 Lawton Avenue SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, when officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators from the APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities cautioned that details may change as more information becomes available.

The name of the man has not been released.

No arrests have been announced.