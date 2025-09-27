Expand / Collapse search

Man critically injured DeKalb County shooting on Arbor Crossing Drive

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2025 5:46pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in DeKalb County on Friday night, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Arbor Crossing Drive and found a victim, who they believe is in their 20s, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by DeKalb Police Department officials. 

