Man critically injured DeKalb County shooting on Arbor Crossing Drive

A man is in critical condition after being shot in DeKalb County on Friday night, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:35 p.m. to the 100 block of Arbor Crossing Drive and found a victim, who they believe is in their 20s, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.