Man convicted of sexually assaulting 12-year-old boy who missed school bus

A man received two life sentences for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy walking home after he missed his school bus in DeKalb County in 2018.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said 43-year-old Kelvin Jermain Armstrong is one of two men charged in the assault, along with 51-year-old co-defendant Kevin Walker.

Prosecutors said the incident happened on Jan. 29, 2018. A child walking home from school met Walker, who somehow lured the boy to an apartment. Prosecutors said Walker assaulted the child inside the apartment, followed Armstrong, who Walker invited to the apartment. They allegedly gave the child $5 and threatened to hurt him if he told anyone about the assault.

The boy allegedly ran to the leasing office for help and law enforcement arrested Walker that day. He named Armstrong as the second attacker. Law enforcement arrested Armstrong the following week and both men confessed to police.

Walker pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and reckless conduct and received a life sentence of life to serve 40 years in custody. Armstrong received two life sentences, plus 29 years in prison for guilty convictions on two counts of aggravated assault, child molestation and reckless conduct.