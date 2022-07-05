Man confesses to deadly shooting of girlfriend in East Point apartment, police say

Image 1 of 6 ▼ East Point police investigate a deadly shooting that investigators say is domestic related at an apartment on July 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators are calling the deadly shooting of an East Point woman domestic related.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Parkside at Camp Creek apartments located at 4045 Foxhunt Lane in East Point. Officers arrived at the scene to find the body of a woman who had been shot.

A man, who said he was the woman’s boyfriend, was taken into custody. Investigators said he later confessed to killing her during an argument.

The man’s name has not been released and charges are pending.

The identity of the woman was not immediately available.