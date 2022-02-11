Man commits multiple armed ATM robberies, Jonesboro Police investigate

article

An unidentified man is suspected of committing armed robbery at two ATMs over the course of two days, Jonesboro Police said.

According to investigators, on February 5 around 12:41 p.m. the suspect robbed the Bank of America ATM located on Hwy. 138.

The next day "an identical crime was committed in Conyers" by what appeared to be the same male suspect, authorities said.

A 2012 Kia Soul with Georgia tag TCP7190 is believed to have been used during the crimes.

Investigators believe a 2012 Kia Soul was used during the commission of the crimes. (Jonesboro Police Department)

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 770-478-7407.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may submit information to the tip line at 470-543-2011.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE