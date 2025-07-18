Man claiming grenade, key fob is detonator, robs Atlanta bank

The Brief A white male suspect robbed a PNC Bank in Atlanta, claiming to have a grenade and using a key fob as a mock detonator, escaping with $6,000. The robbery took place on July 15 at 1:50 p.m. at 1676 Monroe Drive NE; the suspect wore a dark brown bomber jacket and a hat. Atlanta police are seeking public assistance through Crime Stoppers Atlanta, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who claimed to have a grenade during a bank robbery and escaped on a lime scooter.

What we know:

The robbery occurred around 1:50 p.m. on July 15 at the PNC Bank located at 1676 Monroe Drive NE, according to the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit.

Investigators say this man is wanted for robbing the PNC Bank in Atlanta on July 15, 2025.

Investigators said a white male suspect entered the bank, claimed to have a grenade, and demanded $40,000 while using a key fob as a mock detonator. The man fled the scene with $6,000.

What we don't know:

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a dark brown bomber jacket and a hat pulled over his face.

Investigators say this man is wanted for robbing the PNC Bank in Atlanta on July 15, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and are not required to provide their name or identifying details.

Investigators say this man is wanted for robbing the PNC Bank in Atlanta on July 15, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)